Affordable health screenings available

We thank Ms Juliana Ang Hiok Lian and Mr Ng Chee Kheon for their suggestions (Make breast, cervical cancer tests free, Oct 31; Include eye test in Chas, Nov 1).

Regular screening for cervical and breast cancers can detect cancer at the early stages, when treatment results in better health outcomes.

To encourage more Singaporeans to go for cervical and breast cancer screening, the Ministry of Health has made screening more accessible and affordable under its national screening programmes.

Under the Screen for Life (SFL) programme, cervical cancer screening and the first follow-up visit at all Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) general practitioner (GP) clinics are free for the Pioneer Generation (PG), $2 for the Merdeka Generation (MG) and Chas blue and orange card holders, and $5 for other Singaporeans.

Chas blue and orange cardholders are also eligible for free mammograms at the polyclinics.

At polyclinics, tests for cervical and breast cancer screening are subsidised for Singapore citizens and permanent residents. For example, a pap smear test for cervical cancer screening is $15, and a human papillomavirus test is $22.50 for Singaporeans. Mammograms are offered at $25 for PG and $33.75 for MG seniors, and $50 for other Singaporeans.

As mammograms are recommended for women aged 50 to 69, Singaporeans in this age group can use Medisave to pay for them, without needing to pay any cash.

Regular eye screening is generally recommended only for certain groups, among them diabetic patients and the elderly. Diabetic retinal photography is subsidised at polyclinics and participating GP clinics under Chas and the primary care networks. For Singaporeans aged 60 and above, Project Silver Screen provides screening for age-related decline in seniors' vision, hearing and oral health at the same subsidised fees as the SFL.

Lyn James (Dr)

Director, Epidemiology & Disease Control Division, Public Health Group

Ministry of Health