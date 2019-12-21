Forum: Adults and kids need to learn to deal with failure

Mr Liu Fook Thim highlighted in his letter that creativity is an important skill that Singapore should prioritise in terms of global ranking (Review which rankings matter to Singapore, Dec 19).

Interestingly, in the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa), it was uncovered that Singapore has one of the highest proportions of 15-year-olds who were anxious about failure (Students' fear of failure tied to focus on results, Dec 5).

Simply defined, creativity is the ability to produce or use original ideas that have value. In his book, The Element: How Finding Your Passion Changes Everything, Ken Robinson pointed out that "if you're not prepared to be wrong, you'll never come up with anything original.".

Structural changes are being made to reduce the overemphasis on grades with the aim of reducing students' fear of failure.

However, for this to be effective, parents who are the products of the previous education system need to reflect on their own capacity to tolerate failure.

While we prepare our children to be the best, we also need to be prepared to be wrong and expect failure. This could temper any negative response to failure and hopefully reduce our children's anxieties.

It is not an easy undertaking considering that the fear of failure pervades not just among 15-year-olds, but also adults. This is a journey that will take time as an entire generation needs to evolve. Hopefully this will lead to a more creative society.

Alvin Chow Keat