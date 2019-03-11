Adopt four-day lesson week

School should be about more than just studies or co-curricular activities, and should be about learning from our experiences.

By adopting the four-day lesson week used by Christ Church Secondary School (More schools adopt flexible timetables, March 4), students will be less stressed and not dread school as much.

This also de-emphasises the importance of grades, and puts the focus on the school experience instead.

With more time for social interaction, students will learn to communicate better, and, hopefully, no longer be the "anti-social social club" generation in thrall to their smartphones.

Grace Leong Jingyi, 15

Secondary 3 student

