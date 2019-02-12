Address perception of people as well

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat's comments were a clear defence of the Government's performance to date (Singapore Govt has not gone slack, and Leaders will do what it takes to put things right: Heng; both published on Feb 9).

It is not what you say but how you say it that matters.

Despite Mr Heng's explanation, he did not address the critical issue of public perception and did not take heed of the critical adage that "justice must not only be served but must also be seen to be served".

Perhaps Mr Heng can do more to explain and make Singaporeans understand the issues facing Singapore in a way that would help him become a strong leader for the country.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)