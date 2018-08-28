Address fundamental issues on PMD use

It is unsurprising that a recent survey showed that most Singaporeans want the existing 15kmh speed limit for personal mobility devices (PMDs) on footpaths to be lowered (Most surveyed want lower PMD, bike speed limit; Aug 25).

There is an increasing number of pedestrians being injured by e-scooters on pavements.

Despite revisions to the Active Mobility Act, the new laws do not reduce the risk of PMDs hitting pedestrians, particularly the vulnerable young and aged.

There are a number of fundamental issues that the authorities need to address.

First, the speed limit of even 10kmh on footpaths is too fast.

An e-scooter knocking into a pedestrian at that speed will, no doubt, cause significant physical injury. This situation is exacerbated by users of PMDs zipping along pedestrian-only paths with a complete disregard for the law.

The speed should be set at the pace of a brisk jog, perhaps at 8kmh, as some survey respondents said.

Second, it is unclear to the public which footpaths are pedestrian-only paths. For instance, is the sidewalk on either side of Orchard Road a pedestrian-only path?

If so, then users of e-scooters and bicycles are flagrantly flouting the law daily. If not, then, regardless, such users travelling at a top speed of even 10kmh among crowds are endangering the safety of pedestrians.

Certain high human traffic footpaths should be designated as pedestrian-only and riders should be made to dismount and push their PMDs or bicycles on such footpaths.

Third, the Act states that one of its purposes is to "maintain and promote the safety of public path users through appropriate enforcement and education strategies".

Should the Government be held civilly liable for injuries suffered by pedestrians as a result of collisions with e-scooters?

The authorities, by now, know of the increasing number of accidents on sidewalks, and are in a position to control the risks of harm.

Pedestrians are relying on the authorities to take appropriate measures for their safety.

Fourth, under Section 6 of the Act, the Government may declare a pathway as a "pedestrian-only path", "footpath" or "shared path".

For public education purposes, the Land Transport Authority website should contain a list of such pathways, especially in high pedestrian traffic areas such as Orchard Road or the Central Business District.

Tan Kah Heng (Dr)