Address employer concerns over hiring people with disabilities

It is laudable that in order to lessen the severity of hiring people with disabilities, who are twice at risk of unemployment and poverty compared with others, Western countries and Japan have adopted quota systems that require public and private firms to employ a certain number of people with disabilities (Employers need to take enabling view, Feb 13).

However, this system has been criticised because very few firms meet their quotas based on a moral responsibility to employ the disabled.

Another system requires firms to pay levies if they are not able to meet their quotas, while companies are given grants when they are able to meet the targets.

This system has also been criticised as employers prefer to pay levies rather than meet the quotas. So in reality, these quota systems do not work.

Ever since the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 was implemented, researchers have surveyed employers about their attitudes towards hiring and retaining workers with disabilities and their experiences accommodating them.

The result was positive on employer acceptance of workers with disabilities.

But the surveys also discovered that employers' true attitudes and experiences were not being obtained because employers were not being completely honest due to a social desirability bias, which is when respondents report what they think the interviewer wants to hear rather than express their true feelings.

Hence, attitudes towards hiring those with disabilities must change.

First, we should ensure that there is social inclusion and an increase in income of those with disabilities and, second, that there is a more productive labour supply that is positive on economic output in the long term.

To achieve these, our public policies regarding the employment of workers with disabilities could be enhanced in several ways including through training, public awareness campaigns and better publicity to encourage employers to take up such initiatives.

Policies that ease the financial burden of employing workers with disabilities must also be considered.

More importantly, the state must address the concerns of employers over lawsuits and risks, in terms of a formal discrimination complaint at work, or the legal and financial risk should a workplace injury or accident occur.

It is this fear that makes employers see workers with disabilities as litigious.

Hence, these policy strategies can help alleviate the intractable problem of low employment rates among working-age adults with disabilities.

Cheng Choon Fei