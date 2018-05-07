Address concerns on culture in SAF camps

As a mother of two boys, I have a number of concerns following the death of full-time national serviceman Dave Lee Han Xuan during training (Medical panel to review SAF strategy for heat injuries; May 4).

I understand that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has safety measures for heat injuries, and there have been no recorded deaths from heatstrokes among soldiers in the past nine years. However, other aspects need to be addressed.

Are the commanders experienced and mature in leading and training recruits? Is it true that the commanders are only a year older than the recruits?

Does the camp culture prevent recruits from stepping forward to help a platoon mate when they detect something amiss?

Since different people have different fitness levels, and the same training may not be suitable for all, are medics equipped and capable of providing immediate assistance in unforeseen circumstances?

I hope the Committee of Inquiry will address these concerns.

Hung Siow Ping (Madam)