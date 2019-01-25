Actor gave his life for his country

The death of Mr Aloysius Pang saddens the whole nation and I struggle as I write to extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

As we grieve, let us ponder over the higher purpose of what Mr Pang, who served with such distinction, was doing.

He would not want us to decry the purpose of national service as some would in times like this.

Singapore is a jewel shining with success, much to the envy of many.

Sons like Mr Pang ensure the nation is to be treated with respect and equal standing.

Our national servicemen make Singapore strong and show that it is not there for the taking.

Given the opportunity to contribute to his epitaph I would stand and shout: "Here lies a true and talented son who gave his life for Singapore's defence."

Wong Bheet Huan