ActiveSG reviewing safety measures and gym equipment

We apologise to Mr Patrick Liew Soon Lee for his unpleasant experience at the ActiveSG Gym at Our Tampines Hub (Step up safety measures in public gyms, March 27).

We take his feedback seriously and our senior centre manager and fitness instructors have contacted him.

We have thus instructed our equipment maintenance vendor to review all our equipment and safety inspection protocol and standards to prevent such future occurrences where a malfunction could lead to injury.

We assure Mr Liew and all our ActiveSG gym patrons that we take their safety seriously and strive for zero accidents at our facilities.

We are happy to see Mr Liew back in our gym and thank him for his feedback.

Lai Chin Kwang

Chief of ActiveSG

Sport Singapore