Action on PMDs needed

The Straits Times received many letters on the issue of personal mobility devices following the recent case of a woman who was seriously injured in an e-scooter accident and later died. Here are some extracts:

Why is the Land Transport Authority (LTA) so tardy to act despite the numerous accidents and public calls for stricter laws involving personal mobility devices (PMDs)?

The Straits Times Forum highlighted this urgency again with several letters from concerned readers on Wednesday.

Singaporeans expect LTA to be prompt in its actions and to explain its reluctance to act more incisively.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)

Some suggestions on actions that need to be taken:

Make it compulsory for PMDs to have speed warning devices like those mounted on heavy vehicles.

Mount it such that the buzzer will sound and the light will blind the rider if he exceeds the speed limit.

Han Toon Juan

If pedestrian footpaths have to be used as shared spaces with PMDs, construct speed delimiters on the footpaths such as raised or grooved strips and studs at strategic locations to force the PMD users to slow down.

Also, divert the PMD users' paths away from congested pedestrian areas such as bus waiting bays and signalised pedestrian crossing waiting bays.

Chan Chee Keong

A total ban or a mandatory minimum jail term of two to five years (for any errant rider above the age of 16 years) is the only answer to this serious situation.

Susan Tan Lin Neo

Restrict e-scooter riders to vehicle licence holders. Licence holders would have studied and passed the necessary theory and practical tests and be well aware of road safety rules.

Candice Yeo Chay Hoon

Have a total ban on PMDs until feasible solutions are found.

Sia Chuan Han

Have strong rules and regulations and ensure they are matched by robust and unrelenting enforcement.

Hariharan Gangadharan

Make it compulsory for PMD riders to have a basic third-party liability insurance in place before their PMDs can be registered for use on pavements.

We need to ensure that PMD collision victims can receive the compensation as awarded by the court.

Regulators must also work with insurers to ensure that their coverage is wide enough and not have overly restrictive terms that deny payout.

Douglas Chow

Have PMDs and bicycle riders stay on the left side while pedestrians and those with prams or wheelchairs stay on the right, and enforce this strictly.

Ng Chee Kheon

Consider allowing PMDs only for commercial use, such as for example food delivery companies, and have better enforcement with penalties for both rider and company if riders flout the rules.

Bernard Yeo Boon Yeow