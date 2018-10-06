Acquisition plan is to help make affordable food more widely available

NTUC Enterprise thanks the public for their feedback on the intended acquisition of Kopitiam (NTUC Enterprise to buy Kopitiam and subsidiaries for undisclosed sum by year's end; Sept 21).

NTUC Enterprise and its social enterprises aim to ensure that everybody has access to affordable, quality goods and services.

This intended acquisition will allow us to do this by expanding our social footprint.

We are also exploring how to provide not only affordable food, but also healthier meal options.

Current plans include increasing the number of Rice Garden stalls islandwide where meals can cost as low as $1.50. This would allow us to reach out to more people.

Rice Garden, a social outreach programme of NTUC Foodfare, provides affordable, nutritious meals at hawker centres and coffee shops.

NTUC Foodfare also supports existing and aspiring hawkers who wish to manage their own food stalls under the Rice Garden Business Community Partnership Programme.

Stall operators receive assistance in funding, equipment, training and marketing. The sourcing and procurement of food supplies and raw materials via NTUC Foodfare's central kitchen and supply chain network are available. This helps them with food preparation and better management of business costs.

We are also looking into providing healthier meal options at various touchpoints, such as the distribution of diabetic-friendly meals.

We understand that rental fees are a key concern for stall operators.

If the acquisition happens, we hope to leverage each other's strengths and, with the greater synergy, hope to provide better experiences for our stall operators, customers and employees.

NTUC Enterprise is committed to do good and improve the lives of families in Singapore.

Shona Tan (Ms)

Chief Brand & Communications Officer

NTUC Enterprise Cooperative