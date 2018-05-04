Achieving zero fatalities in SAF training

The SAF thanks Mr Loong Chik Tong, Mr Tan Teck Leng and Mr Kuan Kok Oon for their letters (SAF must aim for zero fatality; Use wearable tech to safeguard NSFs from heatstroke and Protect whistle-blowers to find out what happened in NSF's death; all on May 3).

The SAF recognises and accepts the responsibility of ensuring the safety of each precious son that is entrusted to us during his national service.

Safety is a core value of the SAF and we are deeply saddened by the loss of Corporal First Class (CFC) Dave Lee Han Xuan. We will do our best to assist his family in this difficult period.

We agree with Mr Loong that any death during NS training, even if rare, is one too many.

The SAF does indeed seek to achieve zero fatalities and will continually put in place safety systems to achieve this, as we train realistically for our mission to protect Singapore.

Heat injury and the more severe heat stroke are known complications among soldiers during training and measures have been put in place over the years to counter them, with no recorded fatalities in the past nine years.

Measures include mandatory water parades before, during and after the training activity and temperature-taking before the training.

In CFC Lee's case, preliminary investigations show that these measures were taken and temperature recordings were normal prior to the training activity.

Commanders and soldiers are reminded to look out for signs and symptoms of heat injury during training.

In the event of heat injury, on-site cooling measures are taken. These include the removal of clothes and application of ice or water to the affected servicemen.

The SAF medical centres have custom-built evaporative body cooling units for affected servicemen. If the soldier's condition is severe, he is evacuated to the nearest hospital.

All these measures were taken for CFC Lee.

We are deeply saddened that despite this, his condition did not improve.

The SAF will spare no effort in improving our systems to achieve zero fatalities.

Wearable technology for detection and prevention of heat injuries have been evaluated but, as yet, have not provided definitive solutions. We will continue to evaluate new ones as they appear.

An external review panel comprising clinician doctors in the public healthcare sector will be convened to independently review the SAF's strategy for heat injury prevention and management.

As announced, a Committee of Inquiry has been convened and the SAF will take appropriate measures to improve our overall strategy against heat stroke, based on its findings.

Brigadier-General Kenneth Liow

Commander of the Army Training and Doctrine Command