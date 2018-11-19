Accept that differences will always exist

It is human nature to form groups and fight for dominance; we see this in animals as well (To give hope for the future, 'escalator' must keep moving up: PM; Nov 12).

Human beings long to be part of a higher social standing, and use this mentality to motivate themselves to work harder in life.

Inevitably, this causes differences among people.

They could be biological or cognitive, but there exists a basic similarity in everyone - the fact that we are all different.

As we are different, how can we be expected to be treated equally?

Social classes exist because we recognise this fact.

When there are two people, there will always be some form of social classification.

Some people will always be better than others, and it is just human nature to separate and classify things.

Even if we got rid of a money-driven society, people would still be divided based on their occupations. There will always be jobs considered more distinguished and important than others.

True, there needs to be a change in mindsets and society has to evolve.

However, we should not forget that everyone has a specific place and role to play in society.

Hence, differences are to be expected and we should accept it.

Cheng Choon Fei