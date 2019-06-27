A step closer to racial harmony

Sharing candid insights and thoughts on racial issues is a courageous step towards enhancing racial harmony (Participants share racism experiences at dialogue, June 24).

Gone are the days when the issue of racism was like the elephant in the room that many of us pretended not to notice.

Frank exchanges and sharing of personal experiences are key to building trust and understanding among different ethnic groups in the nation-building process.

Just the other day, a social worker who accompanied an elderly woman to the Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic was mistaken for a domestic helper by an acquaintance.

I too made the same mistake, misjudging the social worker based on her appearance.

As a multiracial and multi-religious society, we tend to judge people based on ethnicity.

If Singaporeans mingle and engage actively with one another, common misconceptions will clear up over time.

I am heartened to observe that students are more sociable and proactive in interacting with others in schools and outside classrooms.

Students can play a pivotal role in building a society free of prejudices and bias.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng