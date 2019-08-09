A scrupulous nation

My family returned from a vacation on Tuesday, and I went to Changi Airport Terminal 2 to receive them.

After I had picked them up and all of us were at home, we realised that we had left a piece of luggage in the baggage trolley at carpark 2A's baggage loading point.

And this piece of luggage was a duty-free shopping bag with some expensive shopping items in it.

I returned to the airport the same evening and upon approaching the information counter, was very pleased to find that my lost piece of luggage had been turned in and I was able to collect it.

What this experience tells me is that Singapore remains one of the most scrupulous and safe nations in the world.

In another incident, an acquaintance left her phone in the washroom, and was pleasantly surprised to receive a call from the person who found it within an hour to arrange a collection.

In Singapore, if you absent-mindedly leave an item somewhere, more often than not it will either be sent back to you, handed over to the authorities or you will find it right where you left it.

It is good to see this Singapore spirit, which makes me a proud citizen of this country indeed!

Abhay Charan