A missed chance to issue stamps

Mr Lim Chong Teck's suggestion to issue stamps to mark the Singapore Convention on Mediation is interesting and one that I fully agree with (Issue stamps to mark mediation treaty, Aug 10).

Is the Stamp Advisory Committee (SAC) able to work fast enough with the Infocomm Media Development Authority to do this?

In fact, I believe a major milestone was missed when the SAC chose not to issue a stamp for June 3 this year, it being the 60th anniversary of Singapore achieving self-governance.

Not many in the younger generation know of this "birthday", and I can think of few better ways it could have been commemorated than with a stamp issue.

Poh Kian Hwee