A law that is unhealthy for family ties

I am shocked to learn about the clause in the Women's Charter which mandates payouts for education for a child over 21 as long as he is unable to support himself (Parents obliged to support children's education, Aug 29).

Short of being physically or mentally challenged, I think able-bodied men who can serve national service and defend the country should be matured enough to look for a job and earn enough to support himself rather than depend on his parents.

I think parents should not be penalised if their adult children refuse to look for a job or fail to earn their keep themselves.

If parents, for whatever reason, cannot or refuse to fund the education of their adult children, it is only logical that the children should look for a job instead of continuing their education or taking their parents to court.

Allowing such a provision in our law that encourages children to sue their parents in court can only result in unhealthy family relationships. This will discourage more people from having children.

It is reasonable for parents to provide for their children till the age of 18. Anything beyond that should be strictly voluntary, and children should be expected to look after themselves thereafter.

Seah Yam Meng