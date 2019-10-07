A better strategy for green activism

Climate change is an existential threat to us all. It is also marked by its complexity, traversing economics, politics and the sciences.

Thus, its resolution requires as much strategy as it does public support. However, neither are characteristics of existing green movements, and by extension, green rhetoric ('Greenie' label trivialises climate change cause, Sept 30).

Militant organisations like Greenpeace and organisations like Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) have neutralised the language of "saving Mother Nature" through sheer saturation and irrevocably tied environmentalism to liberal politics. Resistance and cynicism to efforts targeting climate change have largely arisen from these associations.

Climate change is a threat that requires collaboration across social divides, and we can't afford to transform this grave human issue into a political one.

Therefore, climate change activism would be bettered by avoiding the politically tinged concepts of "green justice" and by focusing on policy mechanisms for change (for example, carbon pricing), as well as the frighteningly real human costs involved.

Antonio Carlos da Roza, 19

IB graduate