5G equipment must meet international guidelines

We thank Mr Teo Leng Lee for his letter (Will 5G technology have adverse impact on human health?, May 22).

The Infocomm Media Development Authority works closely with the National Environment Agency, the national authority for radiation protection, to ensure that telecommunication equipment installed island wide meet the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) guidelines for radio-frequency radiation.

The ICNIRP is the international organisation formally recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that provides scientific advice and guidance on the health and environmental effects of non-ionising radiation, and its guidelines are endorsed by the WHO.

Today, radio-frequency radiation levels around mobile phone base stations are well within these guidelines.

As we prepare for the roll-out of 5G technology, we will continue to work with mobile network operators to ensure that radiation levels from 5G equipment comply with these guidelines.

Karen Low

Cluster Director, Communications and Marketing

Infocomm Media Development Authority

Koh Kim Hock

Senior Director, Radiation Protection and Nuclear Science Department

National Environment Agency