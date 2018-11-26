4G leaders have shown their vision

Dr Thomas Lee Hock Seng, in his letter, focused on Singapore's future for the 21st century under our fourth-generation leaders, commenting that Singapore will not "escape the entropy that is a universal decay" and attributing this potential scenario to the absence of "clear and refreshing articulation of a new vision" by the 4G leaders (Where is the fresh vision from 4G leaders?; Nov 19).

The 4G leaders have articulated their vision under their respective portfolios, recognising Singapore's vulnerabilities and working as a team for the Republic's interest for the present and future.

Their vision was articulated in the Committee on the Future Economy (CFE) report released in February last year, which covered a vision for Singapore's future and sustainable growth in many areas, including finance, logistics, retail, urban solutions, healthcare, digital economy and manufacturing.

Since its inception, the CFE has included key representatives from academia and the private sector. This is in contrast to Dr Lee's opinion that "there is no dynamic input from within or outside the system".

Another contribution by 4G leaders is the future developments of the Jurong Lake District, the Punggol Digital District and the Tengah "forest town" with its car-free town centre and optional subscription to a cost-saving central cooling system.

The recent announcement of more frequent community visits by full ministers, accompanied by the younger ministers and political office-holders, to all constituencies with the objective to better understand Singaporeans' concerns is also a positive and decisive action.

Our 4G leaders must be assessed with balanced and factual perspectives.

Frank Choo Chin Kok