3 live births per sperm donor among safeguards against genetic issues

We thank Associate Professor Alexis Heng for his Forum letter (Have donor registry for IVF to avoid genetic issues, Oct 3).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) adopts a cautious and balanced approach towards supporting couples' aspiration to have children while protecting the safety and welfare of patients undergoing assisted reproduction technology (ART) treatment.

This includes the welfare and well-being of their offspring conceived through the treatment.

MOH has put in place various regulatory safeguards on the licensed sperm banks and clinics performing ART to ensure the safety and welfare of donors and recipients of eggs and sperm.

To reduce the risk of fertilisation of genetically related eggs and sperm, restrictions are imposed on the source of donor eggs and sperm used for ART, disallowing the fertilisation of eggs and sperm between individuals in the prohibited degrees of relationship under the Women's Charter.

Such prohibited degrees include between parents and their children or between siblings.

To further prevent consanguinity between individuals conceived with donor eggs or sperm, there is also a regulatory limit of three live births imposed for each sperm donor.

MOH will continue to closely monitor developments in the safeguards for sperm and egg donation, taking into consideration any social and ethical issues that may arise.

Raymond Chua (Associate Professor )

Group Director

Health Regulation Group

Ministry of Health