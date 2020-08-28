Letter of the week: What we need to do to future-proof children

The Covid-19 crisis has accelerated digitalisation across the globe and increased the value of information and communication skills.

Demand for workers with these skills was already at an all-time high even before the pandemic.

So I understand why Mr Peter Wadeley wants computer science to be a compulsory subject at his son's school (Make computer science compulsory for secondary schools, Aug 26).

But as we prepare our children to capture the benefits of the infocomm revolution, we should also ask if the sought-after skills of today will be in demand tomorrow.

For example, coding could become obsolete as quickly as it became mainstream.

Just over a decade ago, only skilled software developers were able to build websites.

Today, anyone with access to the Internet can easily create one using templates.

Artificial intelligence will continue to advance and automate many, if not most, programming functions.

Eventually, complex computing challenges may be solved by critical-thinking creatives who can imagine and articulate new solutions without any coding.

Even if this projection does not turn out to be entirely accurate, we should at least wonder if betting big on the buzzword skills of today will be beneficial tomorrow.

We also have to avoid underinvesting in areas that will serve our children well beyond the short cycle of technology skills.

Personally, I would encourage my daughter to possess these five Cs: creativity, critical thinking, cultural awareness, collaboration and communication skills.

Such traits are likely to remain relevant for the rest of the 21st century regardless of the inevitable advances in technology.

Underpinning these five Cs is another C: curiosity. It is a crucial quality to help our young people continually learn and live their best lives.

Despite recent changes to our education system, Mr Wadeley's view that it is deterministic and compartmentalised is shared by many.

Indeed, an overly technocratic approach to education has limited space for discovery and deliberation that is necessary to cultivate curiosity.

It has also not helped us avoid both an over- and undersupply of labour in industries such as law and healthcare in the past.

So one should not rely on the Government to "future-proof" our children.

It does not have a crystal ball.

Denis Edward