Letter of the week: Singaporeans need to develop respect for blue-collar work

Singaporeans go through a common rite of passage that begins in the schooling years and often leads to a white-collar job. We are trained to accord awe to higher-earning professionals.

Since I moved to Australia, my appreciation of tradesmen has moved up several notches (Bettering migrant workers' lives calls for whole-of-society effort: Experts, May 8). Skill sets, qualifications and past reputation are paramount, and one pays a premium for such a service.

As I struggled to change my tap washer last week, which would have cost me A$150 (S$138), with A$90 just for the call-out fee, I wondered how many Singaporeans under the age of 40 are able to replace a washer. Why bother since a migrant worker can replace it for a small fee?

Singapore society has already placed an invisible label on the work performed by migrant workers. The value attached isn't high. How many of our children are raring to do an internship at a construction site?

Singaporeans need to develop recognition for the work migrant workers do. Will raising wages alone achieve that? I think not. Respect can perhaps come from appreciating the skills required and the physically taxing nature of their work, which often comes with increased risks to life and limb.

We can start a generational change by giving young people here opportunities to develop respect for the work migrant workers do. How about work attachment programmes at construction sites during school holidays? Or rubbish collection rounds a day a week, over a school term?

Once respect has developed, courtesy comes naturally, such as thanking the person who collects your rubbish.

Perhaps we can see a migrant worker contingent when we hold our next National Day Parade.

The Government can take the lead, but the population has to be ready to follow.

Cheng Ching Siang (Dr)