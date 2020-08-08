Letter of the week: Safety on shared paths - ban use of mobile phones

One way to get around having pedestrians and personal mobility device (PMD) users share a path is to get everyone to just put away their smartphones and other electronic devices and look up (Pedestrians urged to keep left on shared paths in code of conduct, Aug 5).

The updated code of conduct is good but can be made better by banning the use of mobile phones and all electronic devices while people are walking on the shared path or footpath.

Pedestrians should be made to stop and step aside when they want to use their smartphones, then continue walking when done.

Pedestrians walking from point A to B without checking on their smartphones during this short period will not be seriously inconvenienced.

Foo Siang Yian