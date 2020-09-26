Letter of the week: Review of women's issues a momentous step for nation

Kudos to Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam for the comprehensive review of issues affecting women that is being undertaken (Review of women's issues to change mindsets on equality, Sept 21).

I did not think I would live to see the day when a government stalwart would champion gender equality as a fundamental value to be inculcated into our collective consciousness, with every boy and girl being taught at an early age to give equal respect and consideration to both genders.

The minister has stressed that equality must not be just a formality, but also substantive with changes occurring at a structural level. The first straightforward step would be to enshrine this in the Constitution.

After the passage of a very enlightened piece of legislation in 1961 called the Women's Charter - but which is rightly a family charter - the current review could be the next momentous step for us to be emulated and lauded globally as a far-sighted and progressive nation.

In my mind, this effort is highly meaningful and comes from a real understanding that gender equality is not only the moral thing to do but also has an impact on our socio-economic progress. Often, it is not recognised that fulfilling women's potential is our secret weapon to uplifting the whole of society in every possible way.

This journey is not going to be short or easy as it involves changing entrenched mindsets often buttressed by cultural and religious beliefs, but the end result will be wonderful and bring society together to progress to the next stage of human development.

Also, as this mindset change is being internalised, it will spur a rethink and a change in attitude towards other forms of inequality that divide our society.

Inequality in all forms causes conflict because of internalised implicit and explicit biases leading to discrimination, and it hampers us in our journey towards building "a democratic society based on justice and equality so as to achieve happiness, prosperity and progress for our nation".

Kanwaljit Soin (Dr)