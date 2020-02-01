Letter of the week: Ramp up sports participation among children

The Ministry of Education's (MOE) move to look at dropping selection trials for co-curricular activities (CCAs) will encourage many young children to take up various games they have an interest in but lack the opportunity to participate in (Some primary schools to drop selection trials for CCAs in pilot, Jan 22).

However, a few realities will pose some challenges.

First, some sports will be more popular than others. The unevenness in distribution across the various games can pose an administrative challenge.

Second, heavy investment is needed to develop and acquire the resources for each game.

When there is uneven distribution, some of these investments may go to waste.

Third, the increase in demand for training will stretch the limited pool of good teachers, trainers and coaches for each sport.

One possible solution is not to rely solely on the schools to encourage greater sports participation.

Get sports clubs, community centres and other civic organisations to include the very young in their activities.

For instance, a local football club could open its doors to younger children and train them.

The good ones can play for their schools and the club team. Besides football, the same club could also start developing other ball games as well. This is common in Europe.

The competition format for school sports could also be changed to encourage participation without sacrificing the competitiveness.

For example, the system could follow a multiple league format much like the English Premier League, where there are four divisions with a promotion and relegation system.

That way, every school gets to play more games, and with equally matched opponents.

Similarly, an inter-class system should be instituted in every school.

Finally, children should be encouraged to play more than one sport.

If a pupil could be exposed to a sport every term, by the end of his primary school education, he is likely to find one to two sports that he likes and can excel in.

Leong Choon Kit (Dr)