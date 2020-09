Before we go on about meting out penalties for not returning trays, please pass a law clarifying that one has to do so after eating (Time to penalise those not returning trays at food centres, by Mr Ang Tun Loon, Sept 22)

Without a clear ruling, please don't expect the general public to be civic minded.

Right now it is sort of "up to you" because there isn't a clear mandate. Make it clear and we as a society will adhere to the law.

Ong Hock Cheng