Letter of the week: Mismatch between those who were retrenched and firms looking to hire

The Straits Times editorial on the overall job market provided food for thought (Make the most of jobs now on offer, April 29). It noted how experts foresee a new round of downgrades in growth and employment as well as how the Covid-19 pandemic is "creating its own calculus of jobs that need workers".

It would appear that employees retrenched during this crisis period lack the skills and knowledge required by the companies that are seeking to hire.

Furthermore, most are reluctant to change industries, due to the vast difference in job scope and their limited knowledge in the fields that are in demand.

How, then, can we strike a balance such that unemployed individuals can better adapt to Singapore's changing economic scene while companies are able to find the best fit for the job?

This transition will be painstaking, gradual and will need to continue even after the Covid-19 situation. From the employee's viewpoint, he needs to recognise the shortage in sectors such as IT, finance and infrastructure management industries, and be open to trying out new job types, in order to survive and be employable.

On the company's end, more internship opportunities and junior level positions could be made available such that its new hires can adapt better to the new jobs. The new traineeships that have been introduced to fresh graduates could be open to the general public, such that those who have been recently unemployed could be exposed to more opportunities (Thousands of traineeships for fresh ITE, poly and uni grads, April 24).

While students will go on to become the backbone of the economy in the future, it is also important to not forget the current workers who are out of a job, many of whom are middle-aged and are the breadwinner of their family.

Hopefully, those who are let go during this period will be open to learning new skills and will do their best to adapt, and those that are hiring will be more open to workers from diverse age groups and backgrounds.

Lao Jing Hui