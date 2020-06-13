Letter of the week: Landlords, retailers should adapt or go out of business

If real estate owners, shopping centres and retailers cannot adapt to changing circumstances, we should just let them go out of business.

Many of them should have seen the "retail apocalypse" coming at least a decade ago. Businesses in other sectors have also closed down or become a shade of their former selves for moving too slowly.

Some landlords have adopted new suggestions and continue to fine-tune their tactics and strategies. But many prefer the status quo: to continue renting out properties and spaces in their portfolios to earn income.

There is nothing inherently unusual in wanting to keep this business model, but they need to be willing to tweak their modus operandi according to the context.

For example, the mixture of fixed rent and taking a cut from a tenant's sales revenue as a form of risk-sharing is not a new idea (Consider charging tenants a share of income instead of fixed rent, June 7). They can also consider reconfiguring operations, which is what some food and beverage operators in the United States did in 2018 by converting dining space into space for packing, collecting and delivering takeaway orders (How the food-app boom can change F&B industry here, Nov 24, 2018).

If landlords and property owners cling on to the conventional rental income business model without sufficiently injecting new or even radical ideas, then they deserve to wither.

Tan Kar Quan