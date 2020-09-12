Letter of the week: Go beyond cutting costs in bid to increase uptake of vaccines

I believe the low take-up of recommended elective vaccines is less due to Singaporeans' "superman or superwoman mentality", as infectious diseases expert Leong Hoe Nam suggested, and more a matter of public awareness and vaccine accessibility (Getting vaccinated against diseases such as influenza especially important amid Covid-19, say doctors, ST Online, Aug 23).

Through volunteering in many communities, I find that most people are surprised to hear about the existence of vaccines that can dramatically reduce the risk of developing cervical cancer - in this case, the HPV vaccine - or help protect elders from pneumonia, a leading cause of death locally.

Getting a vaccine may also be difficult, given Singaporeans' busy lives, fluctuating stock levels, and multi-dose schedules.

The Ministry of Health has made commendable efforts in recent years to lower the cost of elective vaccines. Yet the uptake has stayed stagnant at around 10 per cent.

Economics says lowering prices is a sure way to increase the quantity demanded. This may be true for commodities like petrol, but is only part of the puzzle for vaccine promotion.

I hope the ministry will consider two evidence-based approaches to boost uptake.

The first is to make vaccination education and promotion a standard part of government-subsidised health screenings, such as the Screen for Life programme.

Receiving a vaccine recommendation by a physician in a clinical environment ranks among the most effective vaccine promotion methods. This is owing to trust in physicians and the convenience of immediate administration.

The second is to conduct periodic vaccination drives at institutes of higher learning and community spaces with high footfall. Vaccines can be administered safely in a public setting with oversight by a non-physician, such as a pharmacist.

It is practical to bring vaccination opportunities closer to target populations. For instance, quarterly campaigns at universities would fit well with the academic calendar and the HPV vaccine's dosing schedule, helping to accelerate coverage in this population.

Singapore is no stranger to imaginative health promotion efforts, as seen in the National Steps Challenge and the War on Diabetes.

Both show our understanding that health promotion goes beyond dollars and cents, requiring a compassionate look at human factors as well.

I hope the ministry will go the distance and do the same for vaccine promotion.

Sean Lim