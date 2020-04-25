Letter of the week: Appreciate and acknowledge contributions of essential workers

Long weekend breaks have not been the same in Singapore since Covid-19 took hold.

April 10 was Good Friday, and Labour Day is just around the corner. Some people have lamented that they are unable to enjoy their long weekends during this period. But they are just getting a taste of what life is like for those working in essential services, who don't usually get to enjoy such breaks.

Many of these blue-collar workers - including cleaners, rubbish collectors, drivers and supermarket staff replenishing shelves - are also among the lowest-paid in Singapore.

They are some of the most vulnerable during times of economic hardship. Now, they are essentially indispensable.

While many Singaporeans experience inconvenience during the circuit breaker period, they are still in the comfort of their homes, knowing that there is still someone clearing the rubbish, sweeping the roads and clearing the drains and sewers.

As Labour Day approaches, let us remind ourselves of the contributions such workers make.

When we come into contact with these heroes, we can make eye contact with them, nod our heads or wave our hands in appreciation.

Say "thank you" where possible. Better still, make this a habit, and do so every time we come into contact with them.

Tan Kar Quan