Let's work together as we did during Sars

I agree with Ms Teo Leng Lee (Unhygienic behaviour still common here, Jan 28) that we must maintain a high standard of personal hygiene to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This becomes even more critical as the number of people affected by the virus increases.

While the Government has introduced a wide range of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, members of the public must also take steps to protect themselves and others.

For instance, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, as they could have come into contact with germs.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly for at least 30 seconds with soap and water. This reduces the chances of viral transmission. Also, if you are unwell, wear a mask when you go out.

When you eat in hawker centres and foodcourts, make the effort to return your used utensils and trays so that the table is clean for the next diner.

When you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with tissue, and throw the soiled tissue into a bin immediately.

It is most important now, when we are battling the deadly virus, that we do not litter, as this only encourages the spread of germs.

When Sars hit us 17 years ago, Singaporeans rallied together and worked with the Government to overcome the crisis. We must do the same now.

Singapore will be better prepared to handle an outbreak today if all Singaporeans play their part to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Edward D'Silva

Chairman

Public Hygiene Council