Let those who need to travel be tested for Covid-19

After months under the circuit breaker, some of us will have to travel to take care of urgent business issues.

Airlines and destination countries rightfully request a fresh negative Covid-19 test before allowing us to board a plane or issuing a visa.

Clinics and hospitals in Singapore, however, will not test anyone who does not have symptoms of the coronavirus, even if he is willing to bear the full cost of the test.

I checked with the Ministry of Health's call centre, which confirmed that this order was issued by the ministry, and I was told that Singapore's testing capacity is not sufficient.

But I think testing those who need to travel would not strain our capacity too much.

Bruno Serrien