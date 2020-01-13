Let River Hongbao end on a Sunday

This year's River Hongbao will start on Jan 23 and end on Feb 1, a Saturday.

Why end on a Saturday?

One year, I visited the River Hongbao on a Sunday and it was closed. The decorations were still up but the area was in darkness. I was very disappointed and the people around me seemed to feel the same.

With the massive logistics put in and big amount of money spent, how much more will it cost if the event is extended by a day?

I urge the organiser to extend this year's River Hongbao celebration to end on Feb 2 so that more people can attend it as Sunday is a rest day.

Tan Yuqing, 18

Polytechnic Year 2 Student

CALLING YOUNG READERS: If you are a student or aged 21 years or below, and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the subject header “Voices of Youth”. Do include your age, school level and contact details, and the headline of the report/letter you refer to. Please keep to a length of 250 words