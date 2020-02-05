Let other groups help with distributing masks

As the distribution of masks is currently prioritising estates with higher numbers of vulnerable residents, rental flat residents and Pioneer Generation residents, with distribution to areas with more private estates yet to come, I suggest that the distribution be outsourced to volunteer-supported non-governmental organisations (NGOs), as well as the management councils of private estates.

This might help reduce the manpower strain on the Singapore Armed Forces and the People's Association, who have both been working tirelessly to ensure that all Singaporeans have access to masks in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.

As some NGOs have conducted censuses in certain public estates, it might be possible to allow them to take on part of the task of distributing masks. And allowing management councils to take over the task in private estates might increase the efficiency of the entire operation, as they have reliable information on residents.

Leroy Cheong Kai Thong