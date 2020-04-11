Let customers pick up grocery orders themselves

Singapore entered circuit breaker mode on Tuesday, with millions told to stay home and to go out only for essential activities.

Many people are now shopping online.

But online grocery delivery services from supermarkets such as FairPrice, Giant and Cold Storage are now delayed for weeks due to overwhelming orders and inadequate manpower.

These supermarket chains have outlets in residential areas. Customers should be given the option to order their groceries online with any of them and to collect their groceries by appointment from the nearest outlet of each chain.

This would help ensure that safe distancing measures are adhered to.

It would also alleviate the burden on delivery drivers as well as on those enforcing safe distancing at supermarkets.

More manpower could be deployed for packing instead.

Rachel Tan Wee Cho