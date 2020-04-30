Forum: Let ComCare recipients apply for other official sources of help

As a social worker, I work with many low-income families. I applaud the many measures that the Government has introduced to support the needs of the most vulnerable in our society.

However, more can be done. I struggle to understand why families getting ComCare assistance have been automatically excluded from applying for the Temporary Relief Fund.

The circuit breaker measures have affected low-income families greatly. Meals that were previously provided through childcare centres, student care centres or through the Ministry of Education's Financial Assistance Scheme must now be borne by low-income families. The cost of utilities that has increased as a result of a child's longer stay at home also affects them disproportionately.

For low-income earners who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, ComCare reviews commonly take four to six weeks to be processed.

With the increased demand for help, the waiting times have inevitably increased.

It is important that we do not assume that low-income families receiving ComCare are adequately provided for.

We should not assume they have savings to tide them through a pandemic. Nor should we assume that the cost of meals at home is a small fraction of their disposable income. For these families, financial problems are magnified.

Many charitable organisations have stepped up in serving the needs of the disadvantaged. Our Government can still do more, by letting ComCare recipients get other governmental help.

John Lim Le Sheng