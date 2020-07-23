Forum: Lessons on race, religion more likely to stick when taught at home

I agree with Dr George Wong Seow Choon that school is one place where children can learn about race and religion (School is best place to learn about race, religion issues, July 20). But I cannot agree that it is the best place.

I am a retired teacher and I taught students about race and religion during social studies lessons and as ad hoc lessons during Racial Harmony Day and National Day celebrations.

During those lessons, I had to teach the importance of racial and religious harmony to a class of 30 to 40 students. How effective could these lessons be?

On the other hand, parents have an advantage of imparting such values more effectively on a one-to-one basis at home as the child grows up.

I strongly believe that if every parent is a good role model, then the children need no further lessons on such issues.

Santakumari Ratnam