Forum: Lead by example in promoting reasoned debate online

Mr Foo Biao Huan is against social division and "political tension" that vicious partiality can wreak (More thought, restraint needed in voicing views, June 6).

He concludes that "some of us ought to think twice before we speak - or say nothing at all". I agree.

There are platforms for every target market, from chatty Facebook to visual and gimmicky alternatives for the youth. With the general election looming, we should expect a tsunami of contention.

This is an opportunity for those like Mr Foo to engage and educate people who pit their views against one another without careful thought or restraint on various platforms. Be the change you want to see.

What we hear offline is amplified online due to anonymity. This worsens the lack of understanding and objectivity on issues.

Young people should be taught to respect reasoned debate.

Desiree Chan