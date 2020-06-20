Forum: Laws protect older workers

We thank Mr Cheong Wing Kiat for raising concerns regarding employers who force workers into early retirement (Stop employers who force workers into early retirement, June 3).

Under the Retirement and Re-employment Act, employers are prohibited from retiring their employees on grounds of age before the statutory retirement age, currently at 62 years. Such dismissals are considered unlawful. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will not hesitate to take enforcement action against employers who unlawfully dismiss their employees on grounds of age.

Also, the affected employee can, under the law, make an appeal to the Minister for Manpower to be reinstated to his former employment, within one month of the dismissal. If substantiated, the minister may order that the employee be reinstated or compensated.

Mr Cheong had contacted MOM in January last year and was advised about his right to appeal to the minister within one month of his dismissal date.

MOM had also recently contacted him on his claim of being forced to retire early and Mr Cheong clarified that he and his former employer had since come to a settlement on the matter.

We reassure employees of their statutory rights against unlawful dismissal on grounds of age and the redress available through MOM.

Then Yee Thoong

Divisional Director

Labour Relations and Workplaces Division

Ministry of Manpower