Laws needed to improve public hygiene at food centres

I support editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang's point about inculcating a sense of civic responsibility towards public hygiene and cleanliness (Time for zero-tolerance approach to public hygiene, Oct 4).

We need laws and fines to improve the quality of health and hygiene on this tiny island state.

We must prevent the outbreak of diseases at all cost.

I hope The Straits Times will conduct a survey to gauge Singaporeans' response to enacting legislation targeting people's bad social behaviour at food centres.

To be fair, the National Environment Agency's efforts to raise public hygiene standards at food centres have been commendable, such as introducing the SG Clean decal for exemplary hawker stalls and the use of masks by food handlers. I hope these practices will continue post-Covid-19.

It's time for the Government to have the political will to implement a law on cleanliness at food centres, even though we can expect that it will not be popular.

Tan Kok Tim