Lack of communication from StarHub during outage

The Internet outage issues faced by StarHub subscribers across the island last Wednesday show that some service providers are still far from being open.

My family started experiencing issues from 3pm, and I was unable to continue working from home. After establishing that my home setup was not the cause of the problem, I called StarHub's hotline, only to be told that it was experiencing a high volume of calls and customers should go online to contact StarHub.

I was able to find out that StarHub had announced that issues had been reported in the morning in some areas that had been resolved progressively. But many people had posted on StarHub's Facebook page, revealing the scale of the outage.

In this age of connectivity, especially now that we are under partial lockdown, being cut off from the world is the last thing that we need. An unexpected outage may be excusable, but there should have been better communication with customers.

Teo Hoon Seng