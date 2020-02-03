Knowledge of the past will help future nation building

Every Singaporean should be proud of the launch of Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh's book Fifty Secrets Of Singapore's Success (Singapore's recipe for success in 340 pages, Jan 30).

Singapore has won international honours in numerous fields: economic, healthcare and education. Singaporeans also enjoy a high quality of living and personal safety.

By learning about the country's past, Singaporeans will appreciate the trials and tribulations of their founding fathers, who served selflessly to establish the nation Singapore is today.

It is important for Singaporeans to know the sequence of events leading to the present day, and that Singapore's success story is due to the hard work and foresight of its founding fathers, not sheer luck.

Their forward-thinking policies paid dividends in the early years of independence when more jobs were created, housing needs were met and healthcare was improved.

The older generation of leaders sacrificed a lot to ensure Singapore's well-being and provided a foundation of resources which the present and future generations can leverage.

Much more success can be achieved in the nation-building process if Singaporeans are equipped with better knowledge of the country's past.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng