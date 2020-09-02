Kind words a big help in these trying times

Bus drivers do deserve our respect and appreciation (Give bus drivers the recognition they deserve, by Mr Cheng Choon Fei, Aug 31).

And the same goes for other essential workers who keep Singapore going, without whom the country would be in a very different state.

Bus drivers, cleaners, construction workers and petrol pump attendants are just some of the people who are often under-appreciated and who take on roles that not many would consider taking.

I am heartened to read that the National University of Singapore Students' Union and the Caring SG Commuters Committee created an appreciation wall at Kent Ridge MRT station for commuters to pen messages to front-line workers in the fight against Covid-19 (Online portal and appreciation wall part of new initiatives to build a caring commuting culture, ST Online, Aug 29).

On the other hand, bad behaviour and abuse should not be tolerated.

Harsh penalties ought to be meted out to those who mistreat these essential workers. If anything, the workers deserve even more recognition for their commitment and dedication to their work amid their higher exposure to the coronavirus.

Gratitude makes people happier and increases empathy. It does not hurt to say "thank you", and kind words like these motivate people to give their best and spur them on in these trying times.

All of us can make someone's day and exert a positive influence on the lives of others.

Kenneth Tan Kai Wen