Kiasu culture stymies S'pore's progress

Singaporeans are familiar with the term "kiasu", the fear of losing out. There are many instances where this trait has surfaced, such as attending numerous tuition classes on top of studying hard at any given opportunity in order to obtain good grades; "choping" tables with tissue packets at hawker centres; and the recent panic buying at supermarkets in the light of the current Covid-19 outbreak.

Indeed, this culture has helped raise Singapore's competitiveness and allowed us to succeed in many areas. However, is neglecting all other factors for the sake of personal benefit really the most appropriate way of moving forward socially as a country?

I had the opportunity to meet a friend from another country. I was surprised to hear that in her country, the community viewed one another as a whole; and thus any action taken would be geared towards benefiting everyone. In a competitive and fast-paced country like Singapore, it's a rarity to see such behaviour in our society.

Perhaps it's time we distanced ourselves from this culture of "kiasuism". Doing so would not only allow us to progress much more as a society, but also as a nation.

It would exemplify how Singapore has, over the years, developed significantly not only in terms of our economy, but also in the mindset of the people.

Ansen Lim Yu Heng, 16,

JC1 Student