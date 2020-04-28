Keep volume down at all times, not just at specific times

I often see signs at coffee shops or petrol kiosks near housing estates saying: "Please lower your volume after 10.30pm."

We lower our volume to show consideration and kindness to others, to not disturb the peace and be a nuisance to the community.

Why do we need a specific time to do so? Shouldn't it be any time, anywhere?

At any time of the day, there will always be those who need quiet time - people who work night shifts or are not feeling well need to rest, and students need to study, for example.

This is especially so during the circuit breaker period, with many working from home and students doing home-based learning.

Yes, I understand that business owners put up such signs in accordance with noise pollution laws, which say activities that are likely to create noise nuisance cannot be carried out after 10.30pm. If the noise persists between 10.30pm and around 7am, those affected may contact the police.

But we do not need a rule to tell us when to be considerate and show kindness. Hence, I say the signs should read: "Please lower your volume at all times".

Let us show kindness and always consider how our actions will affect the person next to us, the neighbourhood and the community.

Together, we can create a more conducive, warm and caring environment for ourselves.

Steven Lim