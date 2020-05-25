Keep live chats for online lessons

Now that Singapore is in circuit breaker mode, students have switched to online learning in the form of applications such as Google Meet and Zoom. Hitherto, it has been relatively fuss-free.

One function that I particularly like in Google Meet is the live-chat function. Teachers often encourage us to raise our doubts through the live chat, and I prefer this to speaking through the microphone and interrupting my teacher.

Last month, my school informed students that the Ministry of Education has worked with Google to disable this live-chat function for students, so only teachers are able to use it. It was the result of a few incidents of mischief by some students.

Some students are shy and prefer using the live chat to pose their queries. Without it, they may be unwilling to approach teachers, and this in turn hampers their learning. Also, if several students ask questions simultaneously through their microphones, all the teacher would hear is a cacophony of voices.

Online learning is already less conducive for learning. Disabling live chat only worsens the experience for students and teachers alike.

Ashlyn Chua, 15

Secondary 3