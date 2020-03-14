Keep free entry to gyms, pools for seniors to off-peak hours

I was delighted to hear the news that Singaporeans aged 65 and above will be given free entry to all public swimming pools and gyms from April 1 (Free entry to public gyms and pools for seniors, March 7).

As an initiative to push for a healthier lifestyle for our seniors, this will provide an incentive for them to exercise regularly.

A healthy elderly community is extremely important and will bring about many benefits such as the decreased need for healthcare and general improvement in life expectancy.

The price waiver for entry will draw more seniors to gyms and pools, and we can expect to see a substantial increase in demand for the use of exercise spaces.

As more citizens go to the gyms from April 1, we might face a problem where many will have to fight for space, and the congestion might result in increased waiting time for use of machines.

Those who pay for the use of gyms might feel entitled to their resources, and might feel unhappy with such a situation.

Presumably, as most of our elderly folk are retired and therefore have more flexible schedules, the Government could consider an alternative arrangement to prevent these issues from emerging.

Perhaps free entry should be given during the gyms' off-peak hours, to redirect traffic away from when others are more likely to be utilising the space.

I believe that we can balance the needs of the entire community while allowing for senior citizens to exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Nigel Marcus Ong Chin Hock