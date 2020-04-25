Jobs Support Scheme useful, but employers have to bear other costs

A report in The Straits Times suggests that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will punish companies which reduce their employees' salaries or put them on no-pay leave during the slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic (Use jobs support aid to pay staff or lose future payouts: MOM, April 24).

I don't think it is the intent of MOM to tie the hands of responsible employers from working out win-win arrangements with their own employees.

Based on my conversations with a good number of employers, many employees now feel that the payments from the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) belong to them by right.

Some have taken the position that since JSS payouts are given, employers should not be allowed to implement other staff cost management measures.

The JSS has been helpful, but employers still have to bear the remaining part of employees' remuneration, including employer's Central Provident Fund contributions, not to mention other operating expenses.

A company with zero or meagre income during this critical period will not survive after a few months if no further cost cutting is allowed. Under these circumstances, it will be tempting for the company to think of retrenchment or even cease operations.

Our understanding of the JSS when Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced the Resilience and Solidarity budgets is for employers to use the funds to better navigate the crisis, while doing their best to keep employees hired. And many responsible employers have been striving to do this.

For the JSS to be successful, it requires shared responsibility between employers and employees, so that a sustainable outcome can be achieved.

A misinterpretation of this may change that dynamic.

Low Boon Seong