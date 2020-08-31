Jobs data collected using internationally recognised practices

We wish to clarify that unemployment statistics do not exclude those made redundant or retrenched by micro-SMEs. (Count those retrenched by micro-SMEs in jobs update, by Professor Sattar Bawany, Aug 26 ).

This is because our estimation of unemployment is derived from the Labour Force Survey on households, which is a more comprehensive measure than the mandatory retrenchment notifications.

Singapore's labour statistics follow an established and internationally recognised process that is practised by leading national statistical agencies from around the world.

This includes the definition of unemployment, the broad form of questions that should be asked to elicit the most accurate response and the mode through which the collection should be made.

The targeted sample of 22,000 households for the Labour Force Survey provides an extensive cover of our population.

An equivalent survey in the United States covers about 0.1 per cent of the US population, whereas the Manpower Ministry's (MOM) survey covers 1 per cent of the Singapore population.

Separately, employers with fewer than 10 employees are exempt from the mandatory retrenchment notification requirement so as not to place additional administrative burden on these small companies.

Notwithstanding, we encourage all employers, regardless of their size, to notify MOM of any retrenchment exercise, so that Workforce Singapore, the tripartite partners and other relevant agencies can step in promptly to help affected employees find alternative employment or identify relevant training to enhance employability.

Then Yee Thoong

Divisional Director, Labour Relations and Workplaces Division

Ministry of Manpower

Ang Boon Heng

Director, Manpower Research and Statistics Department

Ministry of Manpower